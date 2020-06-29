Bud Billiken Parade

Bud Billiken Parade, a Longtime Chicago Tradition, Cancelled

Tens of thousands of spectators yearly attend the Chicago parade

CHICAGO, USA – AUGUST 11:A team performs at the “Bud Billiken Parade” at Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, United States on August 11, 2018. “Bud Billiken Parade” is an annual parade held since 1929 in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, the largest African-American parade in the nation. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade, a traditional African American back-to-school event for about 90 years, organizers announced Monday.

Tens of thousands of spectators yearly attend the parade, in which similar numbers march through Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood to Washington Park, where picnicking and a music festival takes place.

Bud Billiken is a fictional character that is considered a guardian of children was created in 1923. The parade was originally organized in 1929 by the Chicago Defender newspaper. In the past, the floats and marching bands have been accompanied by such celebrities as Spike Lee and Michael Jordan.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

NBC 5 Investigates 8 seconds ago

By the Numbers: How Illinois, Indiana Compare to Rest of U.S. in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Chicago Defender Charities CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice says although the parade won’t take place Aug. 8, as planned, the charity will continue its support of scholarships for graduating high school students.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bud Billiken ParadeBronzevilleBud Billiken
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us