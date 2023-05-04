Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer After First-Round Upset

Bucks fire Budenholzer after first-round upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Budenholzer will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

The franchise fired their now-former head coach on Thursday, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reporting the news before the organization confirmed it.

The Milwaukee Bucks part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. https://t.co/sF1awvROtf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2023

Budenholzer served as the Bucks' coach for five seasons, compiling a 271-120 overall record with 39 playoff wins and an NBA Finals victory in 2021.

The last two seasons since the title ended in disappointment for Milwaukee, though. Budenholzer's squad lost in the second round to the Boston Celtics last season before a 4-1 defeat to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat this season.

The Bucks went 58-24 in the 2022-23 season, posting the best record in the NBA. They became just the fifth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed.

Now, Milwaukee will look for a new coach to help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. get back to the top of the league. The team has several key free agents this offseason, including Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews. Khris Middleton, a three-time All-Star with the Bucks, has a player option to become a free agent.

Three teams are still in the market for a new coach: the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and now the Bucks. Some of the top available options include former head coaches Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Mike D'Antoni, James Borrego, Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel.