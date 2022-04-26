Buckingham Fountain

Buckingham Fountain to Turn on Next Month

A sweepstakes winner will get to give Grant Park's fountain its flow back for the season

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

As a sign of summer, the Buckingham Fountain is set to surge with the flip of a switch next month. 

The Chicago Park District announced Grant Park’s iconic landmark will be turned on May 14 in partnership with ComEd for their eighth annual "Switch on Summer" celebration. 

Onsite festivities will flow at the event for the first time in two years, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors and giveaways lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is seeking someone to turn on the fountain through a sweepstakes. The winner will join Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez in brining the fountain back to life for the season. 

Sweepstakes entries can be made here. All entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

To view the fountain ceremony when the time comes, ComEd will livestream it here

