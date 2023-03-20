Bryson Tiller to Hit Chicago on Upcoming ‘Back and I'm Better' Tour

Singer and songwriter Bryson Tiller will be hitting the road for his first tour in six years this summer, and he’ll be making a swing through the Midwest that will include a concert in Chicago.

Tiller, 30, will launch the “Back and I’m Better” tour in San Diego, California on May 4, embarking on a series of tour dates across the United States.

He will make a stop at Radius Chicago, located in the 600 block of West Cermak Road, on Saturday, May 13.

Tiller will also make tour stops in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Detroit as part of the tour.

Presale tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, according to Billboard, and a general sale will begin on Friday.

A full list of dates can be found here:

May 4 – San Diego

May 6 – Las Vegas

May 8 – Denver

May 10 – St. Louis

May 11 – Milwaukee

May 13 – Chicago

May 15 – Detroit

May 17 – Boston

May 18 – Montclair, NJ

May 20 – New York

May 21 – Philadelphia

May 23 – Washington, D.C.

May 25 – Charlotte

May 26 – Atlanta

May 28 – Miami

May 29 – Orlando

May 31 – New Orleans

June 1 – Austin

June 2 – Houston

June 4 – Dallas

June 6 – Phoenix

June 7 – Las Vegas

June 8 – Los Angeles

June 10 – San Francisco

June 12 – Seattle

Tiller, who hails from Louisville, hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015 with the release of his single “Don’t,” and his debut album "Trapsoul" was certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.

His most recent release, 2020's "Anniversary," hit No. 1 on the US R&B charts. His new album "Serenity" will be released later this year.

More information on the tour can be found on Ticketmaster's website.