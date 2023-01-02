Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Give Bears Lone Win of Dismal Detroit Weekend

Young, Stroud give Bears only win of dismal Detroit weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears arrived in Detroit with plans to start 2023 off on the right foot by playing spoiler against a Lions team fighting for a playoff spot.

The Lions quickly shredded that idea, pummeling a Bears team that seemed to throw in the towel en route to its ninth straight loss. It was a new low for a 3-13 team that has given fans little justification for the unending levels of positivity about the direction of the franchise.

In fact, the only bright spot for the Bears came on the final day of 2022, hours before Justin Fields was sacked seven times while throwing for just 75 yards against one of the NFL's worst defenses in a 41-10 loss.

December 31 started with Bryce Young surgically dicing up Kansas State in Alabama's resounding Sugar Bowl victory. Young, who many expect to be the first quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, went 15-for-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's detonation of the Big 12 champion Wildcats.

There are questions about Young's height and frame. He might measure in at under 5-foot-11 at the NFL Scouting Combine. But turn on the tape, and you see a player with rare poise, accuracy, and off-script playmaking.

Young has been the best player in college football for the past two seasons and should have several teams drooling at the chance to make him their franchise quarterback.

The night ended with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud putting together arguably the best performance of his career in a loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Stroud went 23-for-34 for 348 yards and four touchdowns against a defense filled with future NFL players. The biggest question about Stroud entering the Peach Bowl was his ability to withstand pressure and create plays when everything around him breaks down.

But Stroud silenced those questions against Georgia. He showed he could beat teams with his arm and legs, making good decisions and improvising when needed.

There's a good chance Stroud will be in the conversation with Young to be the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to his performance against Georgia.

That's good news for a Bears franchise that will own one of the offseason's most coveted assets.

After getting embarrassed by the Lions, the Bears are 3-13 and would own the No. 2 pick in the draft if the season ended today. The Bears still can get the No. 1 pick if they lose the season finale against the Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts.

With all the holes the Bears have on their current roster, finding a way to turn the No. 2 (or No. 1 pick) into a haul of draft assets is an attractive proposition.

If the Bears end up at No. 2, they'll want numerous quarterbacks in contention to be the No. 1 pick to maximize potential return via a bidding war.

Fields has shown enough for the Bears to build around him and not be in the quarterback draft market. But general manager Ryan Poles will also have the option of selecting Young or Stroud, restarting the rookie quarterback contract clock, and trading Fields for draft picks. It's highly unlikely the Bears go the route (0.00001 percent, in my opinion). But it's something that will become a topic of conversation in the coming months as the offseason malaise kicks in.

Young and Stroud cementing themselves as legit top NFL prospects should give the Bears several suitors should they elect to move down in the 2023 draft.

It was the only win on an otherwise dismal weekend in Detroit.

