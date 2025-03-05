Brush fire rages through rural McHenry County field, authorities say

More than a dozen fire companies had to battle a raging brush fire in rural McHenry County overnight.

According to officials with the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District, firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Davis Avenue Tuesday morning for a fire that broke out near high-voltage transmission lines.

Witnesses reported flames shooting more than 20 feet in the air, and by the time firefighters arrived on scene, the blaze was already impacting several acres. A second-alarm response was triggered, which drew at least 13 different agencies to the scene, according to officials.

The fire was fueled by dense vegetation and cattails, and ultimately impacted more than 10 acres of land between Wright Road and Colby Drive, according to officials.

No power lines were damaged by the fire, according to ComEd, and no structures were damaged, according to Nunda officials.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

It is believed at this time that the fire was caused by unattended burn piles near Wright Road and Hilline Avenue, though an investigation into the exact cause remains underway.

Residents are asked to never leave burn piles unattended, and to fully extinguish them before leaving an area.