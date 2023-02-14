Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Coming to Chicago's Wrigley Field

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are adding a number of stops to their 2023 tour and Chicago's Wrigley Field has made the cut.

The legendary Boss will perform at the North Side Chicago venue on Aug. 9, one of 18 stops added across North America, the Cubs announced Tuesday.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Feb. 17.

Just announced: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play Wrigley Field this summer!



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, February 17: https://t.co/XYXWRi3a4o pic.twitter.com/H68atP0BCJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 14, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The show is one of several major performances slated to take over Wrigley Field this summer. Other artists who have announced performances include P!nk, Fall Out Boy, Morgan Wallen, Dead & Company.

The latest announcement comes after Chicago fans were disappointed to learn the city wasn't on the original tour list announced last month, leaving them with just shows in Milwaukee as their only Chicago-area option.

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of new 2023 North American tour dates:

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT