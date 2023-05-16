Police: Brothers Exchange Gunfire at Fox Lake Restaurant, Leaving 1 Dead and the Other Critically Wounded

Police in suburban Fox Lake say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a long-standing conflict between two brothers ended in gunfire at a restaurant on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Docker's Restaurant in the first block of West Grand Avenue for a call of shots fired.

Officers found a 63-year-old man lying outside of the restaurant, and a 56-year-old man inside of the restaurant, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds.

According to an investigation, the men are brothers, and had previously co-owned the restaurant. The older brother traveled to the restaurant Tuesday to confront his sibling, who still owns the establishment.

During an argument, the 63-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot his brother. The 56-year-old was able to get outside, but his brother continued firing shots, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 63-year-old man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was later identified as Marciano Martinez.

The 56-year-old man has been identified as Mario Martinez, who remains hospitalized.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and an investigation remains underway.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.