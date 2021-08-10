Brothers Charged in Shooting of Chicago Police Officers to Appear in Court

Two brothers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French are expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan are both scheduled to appear in court at 12 p.m. for a judge to set bail.

The Chicago Police Department announced the charges Monday against in connection with Saturday night's shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old French and left her partner "fighting for his life."

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Monday.

His brother, Eric Morgan, 19, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

Police initially said three suspects were arrested following the shooting, which transpired after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired plates. The third person in the vehicle wasn't charged.

According to a federal indictment Monday afternoon, an Indiana man faces federal charges after he allegedly illegally purchased the firearm used in the shooting and gave it to the convicted felon accused of killing officer French.

Jamel Danzy, 29, is charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon that was used in the shooting that left French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the indictment states. Danzy is the registered owner of the vehicle that the suspects were in at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue. According to Chicago police, French and her partner initiated a traffic stop at that time, and when they approached the vehicle they were fired at.

French was struck in the head, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled French’s death a homicide.

Her partner was also hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. He remained in critical condition Monday evening, but was reported to be "incrementally improving," Brown said.

Police said Emonte Morgan was the one who fired the fatal shots and was also hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital before he was taken into custody. Eric Morgan was also arrested at the scene, police said.

A third suspect was located and arrested early Sunday, according to Chicago police. That person was later released.

Police said the incident was largely captured on bodycam video but it remained unclear if and when that footage would be released.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," Chicago police tweeted Sunday. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."