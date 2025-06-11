A video of a dolphin giving birth at the Brookfield Zoo went viral recently, as the zoo celebrated its first bottlenose dolphin birth in more than a decade.

According to a press release from the zoo, Allie, a 38-year-old bottlenose dolphin, gave birth to the calf at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, after first showing signs of labor Friday morning.

The newborn calf is estimated to be between 33 and 37 pounds with a length between 115 and 120 centimeters.

“Every birth is a remarkable learning opportunity, and the scientific information we gain benefits marine conservation efforts," Brookfield Zoo Chicago president Dr. Mike Adkesson said. "We are delighted to share this news with everyone who has followed Allie’s pregnancy journey. The birth offers a moment to celebrate the incredible work and dedication of our team to ensure the health and wellbeing of the animals in our care. Our teams have been closely monitoring Allie and her calf’s health throughout the pregnancy with meticulous detail and care."

The calf kicked up to the water's surface for its first breath after birth, and was accompanied by its mother and another experienced dolphin mother, Tapeko, who was with Allie for the birth.

According to the zoo, Allie was immediately attentive to her calf and did not require any hands-on care or assistance.

Dolphin calves are born after a 12-month gestation and are fully developed, though they require extensive attention from their mother for nutrition, navigation and energy conservation, according to the zoo.

“The first 30 days are a critical timeframe for Allie and her calf,” said Dr. Sathya Chinnadurai, Brookfield Zoo Chicago's senior vice president of animal health, welfare and science. “We’re closely monitoring behaviors and milestones to gauge the calf’s progress, like its first breath of air, bonding with its mother, growth and an increase in nursing efficiency.”

The calf's father will be confirmed by the zoo's experts in the coming months, after Allie and her calf are more acclimated to the rest of the dolphin group, the zoo said.

Further updates, including a name for the calf, are expected to be announced later this summer. The zoo's "Seven Seas" dolphin habitat will be temporarily closed during this time.

The baby's birth marks a first for the zoo since 2014.