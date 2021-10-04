Brookfield Zoo Fall Free Days Start This Week

Brookfield Zoo will offer several rounds of free days again this fall, with the first batch starting this week.

Brookfield Zoo is hosting 10 sets of free days from October through December where admission to the grounds will be free of charge, though parking fees will still apply, according to its website.

These are the upcoming free days:

Oct. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

Nov. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, with buildings closing 50 minutes prior.

Typically, admission to the zoo costs $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for those age 65 and older, and $17.95 for children ages 3 to 11. Admission is always free to children age 2 and under.

Military personnel are also always offered free admission to the zoo with an active or retired military ID, according to the zoo's website.

Zoo parking at both the North and South gates costs $15 per car and $21 for buses. Parking at the North gate is free for members.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, face coverings are required in all open indoor buildings on zoo grounds, including bathrooms.