Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Fall Free Days Schedule Released, Starts Next Week

Free admission days are back at the Brookfield Zoo this fall, with the first starting next week.

Brookfield Zoo will hold 10 sets of free days from October through December where admission to the ground will be free of charge, though parking fees will still apply, according to their website.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

These are the upcoming free days:

  • Oct. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28
  • Nov. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18
  • Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21

The zoo is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though buildings close 50 minutes prior to the zoo.

Local

Naperville 1 hour ago

7 Charged in Money Laundering Scheme Involving USPS in Naperville

Arlington Heights 2 hours ago

Arlington Heights Bears: How Far NFL Teams Actually Play From Their Namesake Cities

Typically, admission to the zoo costs $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for people age 65 and older, and $17.95 to children ages 3 to 11. Admission is always free to children age 2 and under.

Military personnel are also always offered free admission to the zoo with an active or retired military ID, the zoo's website said.

Zoo parking at the North and South gates both cost $15 per car and $21 for buses. Parking at the North gate, however, is free for members.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, face coverings are required in all open indoor buildings on zoo grounds, including bathrooms.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield ZooFree DaysBrookfield Zoo freeBrookfield Zoo free dayszoo free days
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us