Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes new octopus

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed a new eight-limbed animal, a California Two Spot Octopus.

The small octopus, known as a “bimac,” is the latest animal to join the zoo’s family. The Pacific Coast native will be featured at Brookfield’s Living Coast exhibit, where it will be swimming among starfish.

The octopus arrived with four hatchlings that are so small they arrived in test tubes. For now, the hatchlings will not be on public display.

“The plan is as they become large enough, guests will be able to see them easily, and they will eventually graduate and become part of the habitat,” said Mike Masellis, lead animal care specialists for aquatics at Brookfield Zoo.

Octopuses aren’t usually social animals, but the zoo hopes these hatchlings can be featured in a shared habitat.

“We were told if you raise them as a group, it is possible they will stay semi-cordial with each other,” Masellis said.

“Bimacs,” like all octopuses, are soft-bodied mollusks with eight tentacles. What distinguishes bimacs are two bright blue spots on each side of their body that appear like eyes. It’s thought to be an evolutionary feature that wards off potential predators.

They also are very skilled at camouflage, changing both their color and texture to match their environment.

The California Two Spot Octopus can grow up to 3 feet long and live up to two years in captivity.