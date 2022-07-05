Brookfield Zoo Asks Visitors to Shelter-in-Place Amid ‘Potential Threat'

Brookfield Zoo received a "potential threat" Tuesday, asking visitors to shelter-in-place until further notice, according to the zoo's social media.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, the zoo asked people to remain sheltered within the facility until officials clear the scene "out of an abundance of caution."

Brookfield Zoo said they received a "potential threat" Tuesday, though did not provide additional information.

The Brookfield Police Department is working with the zoo to investigate the threat both within the facility and the surrounding area, according to the tweet.

Check back for more on this developing story.