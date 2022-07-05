Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Asks Visitors to Shelter-in-Place Amid ‘Potential Threat'

Brookfield Zoo received a "potential threat" Tuesday, asking visitors to shelter-in-place until further notice, according to the zoo's social media.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, the zoo asked people to remain sheltered within the facility until officials clear the scene "out of an abundance of caution."

Brookfield Zoo said they received a "potential threat" Tuesday, though did not provide additional information.

The Brookfield Police Department is working with the zoo to investigate the threat both within the facility and the surrounding area, according to the tweet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us