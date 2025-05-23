Brookfield Zoo announced the passing of one of its most beloved animals Friday.

Malena, an Amur tiger who came to Brookfield Zoo in 2020, was euthanized after veterinary experts noticed her kidneys were not functioning properly, the zoo said in a statement.

According to the zoo, Malena's kidney abnormalities were leading to life-threatening heart arrhythmias.

"Due to the severity of these abnormalities, the Zoo’s veterinary experts made the incredibly difficult, but compassionate, decision to humanely euthanize her," the statement said.

A necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, was conducted and results suggest that a cancerous process was preventing Malena's kidneys from functioning properly, according to the zoo. More details will be available after a full evaluation.

Malena captured the hearts of many after joining the zoo. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first Amur tiger to undergo a successful total hip replacement.

"She formed a special bond with her caregivers and was known for her calm strength and majestic presence," the statement said.

The zoo said Malena's animal care team will miss by greeted by her "singing" and chuffing in the mornings and her adoration for her beds.

Amur tigers, formally known as Siberian tigers, are critically endangered. The zoo has another Amur tiger, Whirl, in its care and said it will continue to provide the highest level of care.