Brookfield Police Provide Update on Search for Stabbing Suspect

Police in west suburban Brookfield are slowly releasing new details about a stabbing that occurred in the community on Monday, prompting a massive search and causing area schools to lock down.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of Madison Avenue on Monday afternoon, with a woman allegedly stabbing her partner inside of a residence.

The woman ultimately fled the area, but in the moments after the stabbing police encouraged residents to stay away from the scene.

Congress Park and Lincoln elementary schools both went into temporary lockdown during a search for the suspect, with dozens of parents gathering outside to pick up their kids in the late afternoon hours.

Approximately two hours after the stabbing, police announced that the area had been cleared, and that an investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

Police say that the incident was an isolated domestic incident, and that there is no current danger to the public.