2 Injured, 1 Seriously, in Bronzeville Porch Collapse: Chicago Fire Department

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a porch collapsed at a residential building on Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, authorities said.

The collapse was reported before 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Vincennes, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Details on what led up to the collapse weren't immediately available, but fire officials confirmed two people were taken to an area hospital. A 57-year-old man was hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, while a 56-year-old man was reported to be in fair-to-serious condition.

Video captured by an NBC 5 photographer showed what appeared to be a portion of a second floor portion missing from the structure, with broken pieces on the grass below.