‘Broken' machine credited for Illinois Lottery player's $9.2M win

The ticket matched all six numbers in the Aug. 24 Lotto drawing needed to obtain the $9.2 million prize.

By NBC Chicago Staff

An Illinois Lottery player, who's a newlyminted millionaire, chalked up his recent $9.2 million jackpot win to a "broken" lottery machine.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, explained he was picking up groceries at the Jewel-Osco, 140 W. Lake St. in suburban Addison, when he decided to get a lottery ticket, according to an Illinois Lottery news release.

But all didn't go as planned.

“I actually wanted to buy a ticket for a different game and the machine got stuck on Lotto," he told the Illinois Lottery. "I was a bit frustrated. I said, ‘What is going on? The machine won’t give me the right game!’ So I decided I may as well buy the Lotto ticket.”

The anonymous lottery player later decided to check if it was a winner. It turns out, the ticket he purchased matched all six numbers in the Aug. 24 Lotto drawing to obtain the $9.2 million jackpot prize.

"...When the machine showed the $9.2 million prize amount, I couldn’t believe it!,” he said. “I looked at my wife and she was completely speechless. We are laughing over how angry I was at the broken machine – and we’re so grateful for how it all turned out.”

For selling the winning ticket, Jewel in Addison will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, which equals $92,000.

