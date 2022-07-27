Broadway in Chicago Adds ‘Les Misérables,' Disney's ‘Aladdin' and More Shows to 2023 Season

A new slate of shows are billed to make their way to Broadway in Chicago for the 2023 season.

Kicking off in January and cycling through September 2023, a run of productions — most of which are Tony Award winners — will be available for viewing at theaters throughout the city. The latest series of shows will join the previously-announced productions of "1776," "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," "A Soldier’s Play," "Jagged Little Pill" and "MJ" for the upcoming season.

Here are the new additions to the Broadway in Chicago lineup:

"Chicago"

Throughout Jan. 17-29, "Chicago" will be showing at the CIBC Theatre. The musical recounts the tale of fame and fortune in Chicago's jazz era.

"Les Misérables"

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, "Les Misérables" follows the life of Jean Valjean, a former prisoner who breaks parole. The musical will run Feb. 15 until March 5 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

"Cats"

The musical, which explores a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, will set the stage at James M. Nederlander Theatre with a new rendition of sound design, direction and choreography throughout Feb. 21-26.

"Annie"

From March 7-19 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, "Annie" will show how an orphan makes her way through the hard knocks life throws. The musical will feature the iconic book and score written by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

"The Book of Mormon"

A pair of mismatched missionaries who travel halfway across the world star in the musical comedy about the beliefs and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The production will be available from March 28 to April 16 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

"Aladdin"

As one lamp grants three wishes, the cast of classic characters from Disney's "Aladdin" are sent on countless adventures. A whole new world will set the stage from May 17–28 at Cadillac Palace Theatre.

While individual ticket sales information about the new productions will be released at a later date, current Broadway in Chicago season subscribers can renew their tickets here. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public Aug. 15.