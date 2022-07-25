‘Brilliant' Fireball Captured Soaring Across Indiana Skies

Parts of Indiana encountered a dazzling surprise early Friday as a burst of bright light soared through the night sky.

A "fireball event" occurred over Indiana at approximately 1:52 a.m., with the fireball entering the atmosphere over the town of Advance and ending its flight near the town of Burlington, according to the American Meteor Society. While mainly observed in Indiana, the fireball was also said to have been visible in northern Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

People definitely took notice, with more than 150 submitting reports to the AMS and others capturing video.

It's believed the fireball completely disintegrated while still high in the atmosphere, as no loud booms were reported. Defined as meteors that are brighter and bigger than normal, fireballs occur every day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A person likely won't see more than one or two in their lifetime, because they may occur during the day, on a cloudy night or over a remote area, the society stated.

If you're hoping to catch one, is there anything you can do to increase your chances? Keeping watch during a major meteor shower may be the key, according to scientists. The next major meteor shower will occur in the overnight hours from Aug. 12-13.

Just two nights after the fireball in Indiana, people further south had the chance to see one, too. A second fireball was mainly seen over Texas late Sunday, but was also visible in Louisiana and Oklahoma, according to the AMS. A computer-generated trajectory showed the fireball entered the atmosphere near Cistern, approximately 60 miles south of Austin, and ended its flight a few miles west of Austin.

A delayed sonic boom was reported near the flight path, meaning meteorites may have survived down to the ground, the society said. Any meteorites found are likely small fragments of the fireball.