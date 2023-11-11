Brighton Park building fire leaves person dead, another critically injured

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a building fire Friday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 8 p.m., Chicago firefighters responded to a fire in the 3200 block of West 38th Place and found the woman, 32, unresponsive, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man, 69, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.