Brief Tornado Reported in LaSalle County During Severe Weather Outbreak

Trained weather spotters in LaSalle County say that a tornado briefly touched down on Monday evening during an outbreak of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in near Troy Grove, a village in the western portion of the county, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The tornado touched down briefly, for 30 to 45 seconds, before lifting off the ground, according to officials.

A line of severe thunderstorms that moved through east-central LaSalle County on Monday evening caused a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued, but the cell that produced the brief tornado was actually located in the western portion of the county.

There have been no reports of damage associated with the tornado, and the warning was canceled approximately 10 minutes after it was issued when the cell moved out of LaSalle County, with radar-indicated rotation weakening in the cell.