Troy Grove

Brief Tornado Reported in LaSalle County During Severe Weather Outbreak

The tornado briefly touched down in Troy Grove, a village on the western side of the county

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Trained weather spotters in LaSalle County say that a tornado briefly touched down on Monday evening during an outbreak of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in near Troy Grove, a village in the western portion of the county, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The tornado touched down briefly, for 30 to 45 seconds, before lifting off the ground, according to officials.

A line of severe thunderstorms that moved through east-central LaSalle County on Monday evening caused a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued, but the cell that produced the brief tornado was actually located in the western portion of the county.   

Local

Illinois Tornado 2 hours ago

Reported Tornado Damages Truck on Central Illinois Freeway: Weather Service

Fulton River District 2 hours ago

Car in Fulton River District Shooting Tied to Dallas Rental Car Fraud Ring, Investigators Say

There have been no reports of damage associated with the tornado, and the warning was canceled approximately 10 minutes after it was issued when the cell moved out of LaSalle County, with radar-indicated rotation weakening in the cell.

This article tagged under:

Troy GroveLaSalle County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us