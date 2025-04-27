Bridgeport

Man killed in Bridgeport shooting Saturday, Chicago police say

Officers received a shots-fired call late Saturday night

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was shot and killed as he exited a vehicle in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old man was exiting a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Hillock at approximately 11:26 p.m. Saturday when a red SUV pulled up and an occupant opened fire.

The victim was struck multiple times by gunfire, and a 911 caller alerted Chicago police to shots being fired in the location.

Officers discovered the victim lying on the ground, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating the attack.

