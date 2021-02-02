Aragon Ballroom Wall Topples Over, Suspending Purple Line Service in Uptown

A brick wall of the Aragon Ballroom fell over Tuesday morning in Uptown, suspending Purple Line service at Lawrence Avenue as crews cleaned up debris in an alley.

The wall collapse was reported about 7:45 a.m. outside the Ballroom, at 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews were still on scene about 10 a.m., fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Purple Line service stopped at Lawrence shortly after 8 a.m. when the fire department requested power be shut off while they responded, according to Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman Katherine Hosinski.

The tracks were not hit by falling bricks, she said.

Red Line service remained unaffected, according to CTA transit alerts.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) shared a photo of the scene on Twitter. The photo showed several bricks in an alley and on a fire escape.

The Aragon Ballroom was built in 1926, according to its website.