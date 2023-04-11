Milwaukee Brewers Will Sell Beer Through 8th Inning Due to Fast MLB Games, Per Reports

Reports: Brewers selling beers longer due to faster games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball fans up north will get to enjoy beers at the park for a little bit longer. According to multiple reports, the Milwaukee Brewers have started allowing beer sales through the eighth inning.

There’s no hard or fast rule for when beer sales need to stop at ballgames across the league, but many teams have a seventh inning cutoff. The Cubs stop selling beer at the end of the 7th inning, or 10:30 p.m., for night games and they stop selling beer at the end of the eighth inning for day games. The White Sox cut the taps after the seventh inning, regardless of whether it’s a day or night game.

“This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com. “From a time perspective, we're probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh. Obviously, the safety and the conduct of our fans has primacy. We've had no issues, but it's a small sample size and we're going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense. I know a number of other teams are doing the same thing.”

MLB instituted a pitch clock this year to try to speed up ball games, and it’s worked well. Over the first week of the regular season, the average time for games to be completed dropped a half hour from the 2022 average. Last year, games in the first week of the season lasted 3:08 on average, but over the first four games of the 2023 season, games finished in 2:38.

