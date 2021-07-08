Bret Michaels, Special Guests Added to Illinois State Fair Lineup

Rock musician Bret Michaels, alongside special guests Dee Snider and Dokken, will take the Grandstand Stage at the Illinois State Fair in August.

The performance will also include a special appearance by George Lynch, organizers announced Thursday.

“I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors,” Michaels said in a statement. “It has been too long since live shows were a thing. We are bringing the big show back on the road and make that connection with three generations of amazing friends and fans whom I am sure are ready to party just as much as I am.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 8 through Ticketmaster, but will also be available to purchase in person at the Grandstand Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Michaels established a successful solo career and became a reality TV star after featuring on shows like "Rock of Love" and "Celebrity Apprentice."

Lead singer of Twisted Sister, Snider, has also starred on several reality TV shows. He also frequently hosts MTV Networks.

Dokken is a rock and heavy metal musician. He is best known for his 1983 song, Breaking the Chains, among others.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12 to August 22 in Springfield. Other performances throughout the fair will include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Brett Young with Russell Dickerson.