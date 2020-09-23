Chicago Protest Live Blog: Protesters Take to Streets After Breonna Taylor Decision

In the aftermath of the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to recommend charges against three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, protests are planned in several Chicago-area communities on Wednesday.

Here are the latest details on those protests:

CTA Orders Green Line Trains to Bypass 35th-Bronzeville-IIT Amid Protests

A protest near Chicago police headquarters has led authorities to request that CTA Green Line trains bypass the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stop on Wednesday evening.

[Station(s) Bypassed] Green Line trains are running, but not stopping at 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, at the request of public safety officials. Please use 29 State bus as alternative. More: https://t.co/qa9N0TQAlF — cta (@cta) September 23, 2020

Buses Rerouted Near CPD Headquarters Due to Protest Activity

According to CTA officials, buses are currently being rerouted near Chicago Police headquarters as a result of ongoing protest activity.

According to the agency, southbound 4 Cottage Grove buses are being rerouted near 35th and State, with buses using Michigan Avenue to get to 33rd Street, onto King Drive, and then onto 35th due to the ongoing protests.

The protest is one of several planned throughout the city after the Breonna Taylor decision in Kentucky.

5:30 p.m.

A protest is currently underway near the intersection of 79th Street and Racine after the decision by a grand jury in Louisville not to recommend charges related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

This protest, led by Rev. Michael Pfleger, aimed to shut down that intersection, as protesters painted the name “Breonna” in “blood” at the intersection.

As a result, buses on the 44 Wallace-Racine line are currently being rerouted via Racine, 79th, Loomis, 76th and back to Racine, the CTA announced on social media.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 44 Wallace-Racine buses are temporarily rerouted via Racine, 79th, Loomis, 76th, and Racine, due to protester activity near Racine/79th. — cta (@cta) September 23, 2020

5 p.m.

Several protests are being planned in the wake of the Breonna Taylor decision in Louisville.

One protest is being planned at the intersection of 79th Street and Racine, which will be led by Rev. Michael Pfleger.

Another protest, planned by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, will take place at Chicago Police headquarters.

A third protest, planned by Revolution Club Chicago, is slated to take place on the sidewalks near Millennium Park, according to organizers.