Duncan Keith to Retire, Chicago Blackhawks Hit With Cap Penalty

Duncan Keith, former Blackhawks defenseman, is planning to retire, first reported by Pierre LeBrun.

Keith played 16 seasons in Chicago, winning the Norris Trophy twice (2009-10, 2013-14) and the Conn Smyth trophy once (2014-15). He was part of all three Hawks' Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s (2010,2013,2015).

Duncan Keith is reportedly retiring. First-ballot Hall of Fame career and the greatest defenseman in franchise history. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 8, 2022

Due to NHL rules, because Keith is going to retire, the Hawks will endure a recapture penalty for the cap space they saved during the first 11 years of his 13-year contract. They will over north of $7 million over the next two seasons.

While not a huge deal, general manager Kyle Davidson would like to have some financial flexibility moving forward as he starts to rebuild the team.

Keith will forever be remembered as the best defenseman in Blackhawks history. Outside of being awarded league wide trophies like the Norris, Conn Smyth and earning three All-Star appearances, he also leads the franchise in defensive point shares (70), power play goals on-ice against (414) and total goals on-ice against (1,482).

His number will surely be in the rafters at the United Center and his name will likely be selected to the Hall of Fame when his time comes.

