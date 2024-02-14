Brazen robbery spurs calls for increased police presence among Chinatown business owners

A robbery of a Chinatown restaurant captured on surveillance video has sparked calls for an increased police presence in the neighborhood among local business owners.

Police said two masked men with guns came into the Ken Kee restaurant just before midnight Tuesday and demanded money from the register with patrons still inside.

The employees at the register complied and no one was injured. While the incident was captured on video, footage has only been shared with detectives at this time.

“Chinatown is under attack again,” said Dr. Kim Tee, a community activist who also owns a Chinatown business. “Residents of Chinatown do not feel safe at all, they cannot even celebrate the early Valentine's Day,” he said.

Today, he joined with other community activists and other business owners are demanding that more be done to stem what they say is a rising tide of violent crime.

“I hope the government and the community pay more attention to this area,” said Jojo Chan, who owns a healthcare business. She said she wants more police, more surveillance and better lighting along Chinatown’s business strip.

11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said she has asked the 9th Police District to step up patrols in the area.

As it has every other Wednesday in recent months, the Cook County Sheriff brought his commend center to the Chinatown Square Plaza as a deterrent.

Still, neighbors call this is an especially vulnerable area that needs extra attention because of its location.

“It’s so easy,” Tee said. “You hijack a car, you rob an individual and you get on the highway in less than a minute,” he said.

Police said the restaurant robbery is still under investigation. Activists announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.