Brazen Blue Island Assault, Carjacking Captured on Surveillance Video

In a frightening attack caught on video, a suburban worker was assaulted and carjacked outside of a restaurant in broad daylight earlier this week.

The attack occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday in the alley behind the Pollo Locuas restaurant in Blue Island. Surveillance video shows two individuals pull up in a white sedan, and one of the men gets out of the vehicle and confronts the driver of a silver SUV, who is an employee of the restaurant.

The victim in the case, identified as Rogelio, says he was making a delivery run for the restaurant when he was confronted by the assailants, one of whom had a gun.

“He said ‘what do you have’ and I thought he wanted money or something,” he said during an interview with NBC 5’s Pam Oliver. “I was confused, and thought he was some random person, and then I saw the gun and I didn’t feel safe. I just grabbed it (the gun) and moved it away from me.”

A struggle then ensued as Rogelio attempted to wrestle the gun away from the assailant. Video then shows the driver of the white vehicle getting out and restraining the employee. The other assailant then kicked Rogelio in the forehead, a blow that he says momentarily dazed him.

“I was out for at least four seconds,” he said.

The assailant then took his wallet and keys and fled the scene in the vehicle as Rogelio ran back inside the restaurant.

“My sister called me freaking out,” Nubia Chavez, who owns the restaurant, said. “She was like ‘someone stole your car and Roy is injured.’”

Chavez says that police were able to get the license plate number for the white vehicle, and determined that it had been stolen the previous day in Crestwood.

“It’s so quick,” she said. “They don’t give you time to react. I was so worried about Roy, but thankfully everything is fine.”

Chavez posted the video on social media, and the footage has been shared more than 800 times.

No arrests have been made, and further details were not immediately available from authorities.