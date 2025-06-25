Brandy and Monica, two popular R&B singers from the late 1990s and early 2000s are reuniting after more than 25 years for a multi-city tour named after their smash 1998 hit "The Boy is Mine."
The pair announced the tour live on CBS Mornings Tuesday, and in a YouTube video touting the duo's song and teasing to their past tensions.
The 24-city arena tour kicks off in Oct. 16 in Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center. It will stop at the United Center in Chicago Oct. 18. The tour includes special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts.
Ticket presales for “The Boy Is Mine” tour start at 10 a.m. Thursday,. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The full list of tour dates can be found below:
Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
