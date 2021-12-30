Bradley Officer Killed in Line of Duty at Kankakee County Hotel Identified, Procession Planned

A police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at a Kankakee County hotel this week has been identified.

Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was among two officers shot at a Comfort Inn hotel while responding to a report of dogs barking in a vehicle.

She was identified Thursday morning as police announced plans for a procession in her honor during the afternoon.

The procession for Rittmanic will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, traveling from the Bryan R Mitchell MD Forensic Center to the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home. (Full route below)

"Those who wish to pay their respects and honor Sergeant Rittmanic are encouraged to safely gather on sidewalks along the route," according to the Kane County Coroner's office.

Rittmanic and a fellow officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in a parking lot of the hotel, according to the Bradley Police Department.

"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying," Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber wrote in a Facebook post. "Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room, whereas both officers were shot."

The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said. Rittmanic ultimately died and the second officer remained in critical condition, undergoing surgery as of Thursday morning, police said.

"At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community," Barber wrote.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan in connection with the shooting. They are also looking for another person of interest believed to be involved in the case.

A $10,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with sorrow for our neighboring city and their police department," Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis tweeted Thursday. "On behalf of the City of Kankakee we offer our prayers to the family, friends and coworkers of the fallen Bradley police officer. We also pray for the recovery of the other officer."

Anyone who may know information about Sullivan's whereabouts is being asked to call the Illinois State Police Hotline at (815) 698-2315 or calling the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (815) 93-CRIME.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's office warned that Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities asked residents to "keep Sergeant Rittmanic, the other injured Bradley Police Officer, their families, and all Kankakee County public safety agencies in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time."

Here is the full procession route for Rittmanic:

1. Leave Bryan R Mitchell MD Forensic Center (2:00pm)

2. North on Route 45/52 from 3500 South Road

3. Continue north on Schuyler Avenue past Court Street (Illinois Route 17) to Broadway Street in Bradley

4. West on Broadway Street to Michigan Avenue

5. Brief stop outside the Bradley Police Department

6. South on Michigan Avenue to Congress Street

7. West on Congress Street to Wabash Avenue

8. North on Wabash Avenue to Broadway Street

9. West on Broadway Street to Kennedy Drive

10. North on Kennedy Drive to Main Street

11. Main Street (Route 45/52) to Main Street North West

12. Main Street North West to Olde Oak Drive

13. Arrive at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes (Approximately 2:30pm)