Boys, 1 and 3, Missing Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances' Last Seen in River North

A statewide Endangered Missing Person Advisory was issued Sunday evening for two young boys considered missing under "suspicious circumstances" from River North, Chicago police said.

Zach Edmonds, 1, and Zion Edmonds, 3, were last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of 660 North Wells Street in the River North neighborhood. At the time, both boys were with a woman named "Nikki." She, along with the Zach and Zion, left the area in a white 1998 GMC Yukon with the Illinois License plate DRH9004.

Zach is approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds, while Zion stands 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 69 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the boys' whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8261.