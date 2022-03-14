Chicago Police

Boys, 1 and 3, Located After Being Reported Missing Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances' in River North

The boys were located on Monday, according to the Chicago Police Department

Officials with the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois State Police have located two boys that were the subject of an Endangered Missing Person Advisory that was issued over the weekend.

The two boys, who were reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" from Chicago's River North neighborhood, were located on Monday afternoon, police said.

Zach Edmonds, 1, and Zion Edmonds, 3, had been last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of 660 North Wells Street in the River North neighborhood.

At the time, both boys were with a woman named "Nikki." She, along with the Zach and Zion, left the area in a white 1998 GMC Yukon with the Illinois License plate DRH9004.

It is not known at this time whether the boys were still with "Nikki" when they were found, and further circumstances around the incident are not known at this time.

