Cary Illinois

Boy Struck in Face by Assailant While Walking to Bus Stop in Suburban Cary

Officials in suburban Cary say that a student was struck in the face while walking to a school bus stop early Tuesday, with the assailant running into a nearby wooded area after the bizarre attack.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old boy was walking to a bus stop near the intersection of West Pittner Avenue and Hickory Nut Grove Road at approximately 7:20 a.m. when he was approached by a man he did not know.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The boy says that the man then struck him in the face, and fled the scene, running into a nearby wooded area.

The boy was not seriously injured in the attack, according to police.

Local

Stacy Peterson 26 mins ago

Authorities Search Joliet Canal During Investigation Into Stacy Peterson Case: Sources

coronavirus metrics 27 mins ago

COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his late 20’s, who was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black athletic shoes.

Homeowners who live near the scene are being asked to review home surveillance footage, and to turn over any video of the attack to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.

This article tagged under:

Cary Illinoislake county sheriffs office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us