Boy Stabbed in Face With Scissors During Argument at West Pullman School

A 12-year-old boy was taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed another boy multiple times in the face with a pair of scissors, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the boys were in a stairwell just after 1 p.m. at the Chicago Collegiate Charter School in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood when they began to argue.

During the argument, the 12-year-old pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the 13-year-old boy twice in the face and once in the leg, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition has stabilized. The 12-year-old boy was placed into custody without incident, and charges are pending in the case, according to authorities.

Area South Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.