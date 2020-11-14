Roseland

Boy, 12, Shot Inside Home in Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood

A 12-year-old boy sustained injuries from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 105th Place, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers stated that a 13-year-old boy was holding the gun when it discharged, striking a 12-year-old boy in the chest.

The 12-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The 13-year-old boy was transported to Area Two Police Headquarters for questioning, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police stated.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday evening.

