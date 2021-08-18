Boy Shot During Altercation Between 2 Women in East Ukrainian Village, Police Say

A 7-year-old boy was injured after he was shot during a verbal altercation between two women on Wednesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the boy was sitting in a parked car with a woman at approximately 8:20 p.m. inte 1000 block of North Honore in East Ukrainian Village when another woman walked up to the driver’s side door.

A verbal altercation occurred between the two women, and the woman outside of the vehicle pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking the child in the abdomen.

According to police, the boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.