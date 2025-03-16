Boy shot after finding gun inside Kenwood home

A 9-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Kenwood on the South Side.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. inside a home in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue, Chicago police said.
The boy entered a room and found a firearm, according to police.
When a man attempted to retrieve the firearm it discharged, striking the 9-year-old in the leg, police said.
He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
