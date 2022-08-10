Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Chicago’s far Northwest Side on Wednesday night.

According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:07 p.m. near the intersection of West Devon and North Cicero Avenue in the Edgebrook neighborhood, just south of the city’s border with Lincolnwood.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in “serious-to-grave” condition, according to Chicago police.

Authorities remain on the scene of the incident, and no further details were immediately made available.