Boy Jumps Out After Car Stolen With Him Inside on Chicago's Northwest Side

An 8-year-old boy jumped out of a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side after a woman stole the car with the child inside, according to police.

At approximately 1:25 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was in a parking lot near her vehicle with the boy still inside. An unknown female suspect then approached the vehicle and got in the driver's seat, police stated. The victim tried to regain control of the vehicle, at which point the offender drove off with the boy inside.

The 8-year-old ended up jumping out at the intersection of Belmont and Kimball avenues. He was uninjured, police said.

The adult female victim suffered injuries to her left shoulder and left ankle during the struggle. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The female suspect was last seen driving northbound on Kimball.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Five detectives.