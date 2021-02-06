Chicago Police

Boy Jumps Out After Car Stolen With Him Inside on Chicago's Northwest Side

The female suspect was last seen driving northbound on Kimball Avenue, Chicago police said

An 8-year-old boy jumped out of a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side after a woman stole the car with the child inside, according to police.

At approximately 1:25 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was in a parking lot near her vehicle with the boy still inside. An unknown female suspect then approached the vehicle and got in the driver's seat, police stated. The victim tried to regain control of the vehicle, at which point the offender drove off with the boy inside.

The 8-year-old ended up jumping out at the intersection of Belmont and Kimball avenues. He was uninjured, police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 40 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant Found in Lake County, Super Bowl Parties Discouraged

COVID vaccine 2 hours ago

Here's Where to Get a Coronavirus Vaccination in Illinois

The adult female victim suffered injuries to her left shoulder and left ankle during the struggle. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The female suspect was last seen driving northbound on Kimball.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Five detectives.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentAdvocate Illinois Masonic Medical Centerbelmont avenuecar stolen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us