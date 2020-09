A boy is in serious condition after he was shot on Chicago’s West Side on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the boy was inside a residence in the 1800 block of South Homan at approximately 5:20 p.m. when he was shot in the thigh.

Police say the boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

It is unclear how the boy was shot, and police say circumstances regarding the incident are still under investigation.

No one is in custody at this time.