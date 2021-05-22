Boy Found Dead Behind Joliet Laundromat

A boy was found shot and killed behind a laundromat in Joliet Saturday morning, according to authorities.

At approximately 4:54 a.m. at the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat, located at 606 E. Cass St., police said officers and fire officials found a boy who appeared to have been shot in the chest and abdomen.

Police have not released further information at this time and noted the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigative Unit or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.

Check back for more on this developing story.