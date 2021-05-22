Joliet

Boy Found Dead Behind Joliet Laundromat

A boy was found shot and killed behind a laundromat in Joliet Saturday morning, according to authorities.

At approximately 4:54 a.m. at the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat, located at 606 E. Cass St., police said officers and fire officials found a boy who appeared to have been shot in the chest and abdomen.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police have not released further information at this time and noted the investigation is active.

Local

Eisenhower Expressway 26 mins ago

Man Killed in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting on West Side

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Fake Vaccine Card Warnings, Phase 5 Reopening Prep

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigative Unit or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

JolietJoliet policeJoliet Police DepartmentBlue Kangaroo Laundromat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us