Boy Drowns on Lake Michigan in Waukegan

A child died in a drowning Sunday evening on Lake Michigan in north suburban Waukegan, according to fire officials.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Waukegan Fire Department responded to the lakefront area for a possible drowning. Upon arrival, firefighters learned the child had been removed from the water by a bystander.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The witness told first responders that the boy had underwater for several minutes prior to the rescue, authorities stated. The child, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Vista Each Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.