Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Being Pulled From Pond: Lake in the Hills Police

Bystanders rescued a young boy who was discovered unresponsive in a pond Friday afternoon in the McHenry County village of Lake in the Hills, authorities said.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., police officers responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Point O Woods Court for the report of a missing child and then began searching for the boy.

Golfers at the nearby Boulder Ridge Country Club located the boy unresponsive in a pond, pulled him out and started performing CPR, according to a news release from police. The boy was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and later flown to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

The child's condition was unknown Friday evening.

The incident remained under investigation by authorities.