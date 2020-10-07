Austin

Boy, 9, Accidentally Shoots Himself in Head in Austin: Police

A 9-year-old boy was critically wounded when he accidentally shot himself Wednesday inside an Austin home on the West Side.

The boy was playing with a gun about 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue when the gun went off, hitting him in the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear who the gun belonged to or whether anyone had been taken into custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate, police said.

