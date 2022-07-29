Boy, 8, Paralyzed in Highland Park Mass Shooting Out of Intensive Care, ‘Making Progress'

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park's Independence Day parade is "making progress" and has been transferred out of the pediatric intensive care unit, according to a family spokesperson.

Cooper Roberts was attending the Fourth of July parade with his twin brother, mother and father when a gunman fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd. Cooper was struck in the abdomen and suffered significant injuries, including a severed spinal cord.

The 8-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital following the shooting and has undergone surgeries and battled infections.

In an update on Twitter Friday evening, family spokesman Anthony Loizzi said, in part, "Cooper has continued to make progress. He was transferred out of PICU. No longer critical. Able to eat solid food for first time- mac-and-cheese..."

Cooper will be transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for rehabilitation, according to Loizzi.

Cooper's mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Keely Roberts, and his twin brother Luke, were also struck by gunfire and injured in the shooting.

His mother was struck in the foot and leg area, underwent several surgeries and was released from the hospital at her request so she could be by her son's side, Loizzi said. Cooper's brother, Luke' suffered injuries from shrapnel and was released from the hospital.

In a video statement released earlier this week, Keely Roberts spoke of the generosity of others, Cooper's condition and what her family has been through since the horrifying day that "completely changed" their world.