Boy, 8, Killed in Gang-Related Shooting Targeting Teen Brother: Markham Officials

Officials said they didn't have descriptions of the car or suspects, only noting the vehicle came from Chicago

An 8-year-old boy died Monday evening in what authorities called a gang-related shooting targeting his 18-year-old brother in south suburban Markham, according to the city administrator.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5 p.m. in the 15700 block of Homan Avenue. The boy was in front of his residence when a car pulled up, with those inside apparently targeting the child's brother, authorities said.

Shots erupted, and gunfire was returned toward the car, city officials said. No one else was believed to have been injured from gunshots.

City Administrator Derrick Champion called the shooting a "very tragic, but an isolated and targeted incident."

Officials said they didn't have descriptions of the car or suspects, only noting the vehicle came from Chicago.

The boy's brother had an outstanding warrant and was taken into police custody, according to city officials.

