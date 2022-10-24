Douglas

Boy, 8, Dies After Being Shot in the Head Inside Douglas Apartment, Chicago Police Say

According to police, the victim was inside a residence with other individuals when the shooting occurred.

An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in the Douglas community on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 of South Rhodes Avenue. According to police, the victim was inside a residence with other people when the shooting occurred. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday evening, it remained unclear if the shooting was accidental. No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate.

This article tagged under:

DouglasDouglas Shooting
