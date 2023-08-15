Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park

An 8-year-old boy has died after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Garfield Park home early Tuesday morning.

About 4:25 a.m., the 8-year-old was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.

The weapon was discharged once and the 8-year-old was struck in the chest, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced, police said.

There were no other injuries reported and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.